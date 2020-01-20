Karachi SHO gets posted to two different districts at same time
KARACHI: In a weird turn of events, after an apparent mess up a Station House Officer (SHO) was assigned to two different district police stations on Monday, ARY News reported.
According to details, a formal notification issued in the name of SHO Imran Afridi assigned him to perform his duties at district east police station: Jamshed quarters.
Whereas another notification issued in the name of the same SHO claimed that he was posted to district central: Gulberg.
The cause of the error is undetermined, as yet.
Earlier on January 18, A resident of Orangi Town area of the metropolis was abducted on Saturday after being fooled over the phone by abductors.
According to details, the abductors pretended to be a woman on the other end of the phone and mimicked a females voice to lure the innocent man in.
The man was called to district Kashmore in Sindh and was later taken, hostage.
The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur revealed that a ransom was sought by the abductors for the release of the man.
The man has since been released by his captives after the ransom was paid off, the abductors remain at large to this day.