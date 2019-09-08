Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Two electrocuted to death as alam touches electric wires in Jacobabad

Ashura

JACOBABAD: At least two people died from electrocution while two others suffered burn injuries when an alam touched overhead electric wires during a Muharram procession in Jacobabad on Sunday, reported ARY News.

Rescue sources relayed the incident occurred in Gulab Machhi area of the city.

The three mourners died when the alam they were carrying touched electric wires, they added.

In a similar incident on Sept 7, three people were electrocuted when an alam touched overhead electric wires in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

According to the police, three mourners died when the alam they carrying touched 11,000 high tension wires in Bhittaiabad.

The dead were identified as Mohammed Ali, 35, Haji Khaskheli, 13, and Sono Shahzaib, 18.

The police said they received electric shocks because of the alam, made up of iron pole, hit electric wires.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PAC session postponed for the third time in Punjab

Pakistan

FM Qureshi to depart for Geneva tonight, will attend Human Rights Conference

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan directs continuation of ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign

Pakistan

Pakistan to shake world’s conscience over rights violations in IoK: FM Qureshi   


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close