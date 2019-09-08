Two electrocuted to death as alam touches electric wires in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: At least two people died from electrocution while two others suffered burn injuries when an alam touched overhead electric wires during a Muharram procession in Jacobabad on Sunday, reported ARY News.

Rescue sources relayed the incident occurred in Gulab Machhi area of the city.

The three mourners died when the alam they were carrying touched electric wires, they added.

In a similar incident on Sept 7, three people were electrocuted when an alam touched overhead electric wires in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

According to the police, three mourners died when the alam they carrying touched 11,000 high tension wires in Bhittaiabad.

The dead were identified as Mohammed Ali, 35, Haji Khaskheli, 13, and Sono Shahzaib, 18.

The police said they received electric shocks because of the alam, made up of iron pole, hit electric wires.

