Food poison probe: Two employees of Karachi’s eatery flee away

KARACHI: Two employees of Karachi’s eatery situated in area of defence, where two children died after having poisonous food, have fled away to avoid probe into the matter, said local police on Tuesday.

According to police, Chef of the eatery, Abid Hussain and Admin Manager, Ashraf have fled after the forensic report confirmed that both of the children died after consuming toxic food.

The police said, one of the owner of the eatery is already abroad, while details are being sought from FIA into this matter.

Earlier on December 19, forensic report had confirmed that the deaths of two children in Karachi last month, which occurred after the two had consumed food from an eatery, had resulted from food poisoning.

Addressing a presser in Karachi, DIG South Javed Aalam Odho had said, kidneys of Muhammad and Ahmed failed after having poisonous food from DHA’s restaurant, as dangerous bacteria including listeria, coliform, escherichia coli and salmonella were also found in the report.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two employees of Karachi’s eatery, where last month two children died after consuming the poisoned food of the restaurant.

According to police, both the employees have been booked in a case of “reason to murder” and “destroying evidence”.

