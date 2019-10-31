Web Analytics
Two fall to death from Islamabad bridge

accident

ISLAMABAD: At least two people died and three others injured after falling from a bridge in Islamabad where they had gathered to welcome Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March, ARY News reported.

Sources said that a large number of JUI-F’s activists gathered on the ‘Khanna Pull’ to welcome their chief Fazalur Rehman and participants of the march. As Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy arrived at the bridge, five of the people standing alongside the bride fell accidentally, said the sources.

Rescue officials shifted them to the hospital where doctors pronounced two of the injured dead. Police said that the deceased were identified as Talha and Shafqat. The officials said that the injured Abbas, Akhlaq and an unidentified man were in critical condition at the hospital.

Read More: Fazl-ur-Rehman led ‘Azadi March’ to reach Islamabad today

It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s convoy of ‘Azadi March’ will reach Islamabad today.

A venue for the so-called ‘Azadi March’ led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, spreading over 100 acres, had been prepared at H-9 sector of Islamabad.

Federal capital’s administration had stepped up security arrangements in the city ahead of the arrival of the opposition parties’ protest march.

 

