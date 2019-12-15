Two more fall victim to dog-bite in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: At least two more people were injured after being bitten by stray dogs in Nawabshah on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the victims of dog-bite were rushed to Peoples Medical College Hospital Nawabshah for the anti-rabies vaccine, but they have been denied.

The affected person said, “I have been visiting the hospital for last two days, but authorities are not providing anti-rabies vaccine.” He said that the hospital’s officials told him that the vaccine was not available at the medical facility.

Earlier on December 12, a new case of dog-bite was reported from Sindh’s Pano Aqil area, where a stray dog had attacked a nine-year-old boy.

The incident had occurred in Raza Goth village of the Pano Aqil tehsil and the minor boy, who got injured in the dog attack, was shifted to the Taluqa Hospital for initial dose of anti-rabies vaccine and first aid treatment.

He was later shifted to Civil Hospital Sukkur for perfuming a surgery to treat his wounds.

