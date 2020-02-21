KARACHI: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police Friday claimed to have arrested two fugitive auto-lifters during a raid in Karachi’s Gadap Town and recovered a stolen car and arms from their possession.

A senior police official said the arrested outlaws, identified as Huzoor Baksh Panhwar and Ameer Bengali were also involved in robberies and encounters with police personnel.

He said a stolen car and arms were seized from their possession.

The police official said Huzoor Baksh had been behind bars in a case pertaining to kidnapping in Khairpur district.

Earlier, on Jan 23, the AVLC had apprehended three men over their alleged involvement in bike theft.

Three motorcycle-lifters were arrested during a raid in North Nazimabad area of the port city. Officials recovered four snatched motorcycles from their possession.

They were wanted by the police in several other criminal acts, the AVLC spokesman said.

