Two men gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two people were gunned down by unidentified armed men in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Police said that the deceased were vegetable vendors by profession, adding that they were on their way to Sabzi Mandi when unidentified armed men killed them near Federal Urdu University. The police officials said that apparently it seemed a murder-during-robbery.

The deceased were identified as Wazir Ahmed and Muhammad Zaffar residents of Johar Chorangi. Their bodies have been shifted to the hospital for further medico-legal formalities.

The police have registered an FIR and launched investigations into the dual murder case.

Earlier on February 2, a young rickshaw driver had been killed by suspected robbers during a dacoity incident in Karachi's Quaidabad area.

According to details, four people including two women booked the rickshaw from Quaidabad to Joharabad and tried to snatch the vehicle from him. The suspected robbers had killed him when he put up resistance and took away his rickshaw. Police had launched an investigation and started the search for suspects.

