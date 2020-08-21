WATCH: Two-headed calf born on a farm

A cow gave birth to a mutant two-headed calf after a difficult seven-hour labour at a farm in China’s Guizhou Province.

The unusual baby cow has two heads, two ears, two mouths and four eyes. Its owner said it could drink milk from both mouths, but could not stand up on its own. Its owner Auntie Zhang said that she was awestruck upon seeing the calf.

She said, “I am more than 70 years old, and I had never seen any cow like this in my life.” It is believed the cow was affected by a genetic mutation while still inside its mother’s uterus

The unusual calf has attracted the attention of many residents of the village, who flocked to auntie Zhang’s home to see it, Mail Online reported.

Experts said that the two-headed calf is actually a set of conjoined twins sharing one body because of a rare birth defect.

They said that animals with this condition rarely live beyond a few months. The experts said that each head of a polycephalic animal has its own brain, and they share control of the organs and limbs, though the specific structure of the connections varies between each case.

