WATCH: Two-headed goat born on a farm

In an incredible incident, a goat gave birth to a two-headed baby that can eat with both mouths.

The rare creature was born at a farm in Wittenberg on April 5 and was named Janus after the two-headed Roman god.

Jocelyn Nueske, the owner of the farm, said that Janus appears to be healthy, despite his side-by-side twin mouths and four eyes.

Two-headed goat named 'Janus' born on Wisconsin farm Aww! This unique little two-headed baby's name is 'Janus,' after the ancient Roman god who also had two faces. DETAILS: https://on.tmj4.com/2Xmu3qZ Posted by TMJ4 News on Thursday, April 9, 2020

She said, “We are not sure if the middle eyes worked but positive about the outside eyes working.”

Nueske said she did not even know it was possible for a goat to be born with two faces, adding that “I have heard of two-headed cows and lizards but not a goat.”

She maintained, “Baby Janus continues to amaze us and we are happy to have Wisconsin Valley Veterinary Service on board to help us look after his well being.’

In a Facebook post, the family said that that it is thought the kid has two brains which are fused together at the back of his skulls.

