Two held in separate cases of honour killing in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested at least two suspects involved in two separate cases of honour killing in Sadiqabad, ARY News reported

A police spokesperson said that the suspects, Nasrullah and Habib had killed one woman each in the name of honour.

He said that the police, on the directions of DPO, conducted raids at two separate houses in the area and apprehended the suspects.

The spokesperson maintained that one of the arrested suspect had gunned down her 16-year-old niece in the name of honour.

Read More: Parents, facilitators held over 11-year-old’s honour killing in Dadu

Earlier on December 1, Police had arrested parents and two other facilitators for stoning to death a 11-year-old girl in Dadu district of the Sindh province, in the name of honour killing.

The incident had occurred on November 21 in Juhi, a small town in Dadu, when a 11-year-old girl was stoned to death in the name of honour and was later secretly buried.

The police had responded to the reports and arrested parents of the victim and two other facilitators. A case had also been registered with the Dadu police.

Comments

comments