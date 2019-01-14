KARACHI: Excise and Narcotics Control Department of police on Sunday apprehended two persons, including one former officer of the anti-narcotics force, allegedly involved in selling ice drug (crystal methamphetamine) in educational institutions, ARY News reported.

DIO Excise and Narcotics Control said taking action upon receiving the tip off about sale of ice outside coaching centres on Mai Kolachi road they arrested the culprits, Sabir Sultan and Zahirullah.

“Sabir is former sub-inspector of the anti-narcotics force and he himself is a drug addict,” he said.

The DIO said the suspects used to supply ice in various educational institutions including two universities. He said the ice recovered from their possession was worth more than Rs1.5 million.

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) last month foiled a bid to smuggle 75 kilogram ice and arrested a suspect in Balochistan.

According to the PCG spokespersons, the officials, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a vehicle on Shah Jahan Road and seized 75 kg crystal ice and took a suspect into custody.

The spokesperson said that the recovered ice is said to be worth $0.6 million in international market. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the suspect for further information and conducting raids to arrest his accomplices, he concluded.

