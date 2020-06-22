ISLAMABAD: Two Indian High Commission officials who were involved in a hit-and-run incident in the capital headed Back to India on Monday after being released by Pakistani authorities.

Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas returned to India via the Wagah border crossing. The Indian High Commission’s Group Captain Manu Midha and another official accompanied them to the border crossing to see them off.

The two officials who were working as drivers for the high commission were called back to New Delhi.

On June 15, police had released the two high commission officials arrested in the hit-and-run case in Islamabad after the Foreign Office confirmed that they both enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Both officials were handed over to the senior diplomats of the high commission.

The release came after the Foreign Office confirmed to the Islamabad police that the two officials were staff members of the high commission. “Both staff members enjoy diplomatic immunity and should be released,” the foreign ministry conveyed to the police.

