Two injured in Hafizabad firecracker factory blast

HAFIZABAD: Two people were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab’s Hafizabad on Tuesday.

According to rescue and police officials, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The factory’s roof and walls also caved in due to the powerful blast.

On getting information, police and rescue teams reached the site and cordoned it off. The blast was so loud that it was heard far and wide causing panic in the area. A private college located in close proximity to thefactory witnessed chaos as people panicked by the loud bang started running for safety.

It is noteworthy that two people had lost their lives in an explosion at this factory two months back. Firecracker factories are believed to have been operating illegally in the area in collusion with the local administration.

