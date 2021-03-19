Two Karachi men killed in alleged targeted killing bid

KARACHI: A horrifying incident of alleged targeted killing has left at least two people dead on Friday in Korangi District of the city as two unknown assailants opened fire on the deceased near a graveyard, ARY News reported citing sources.

The bereaved brother of Muhammad Rafiq, one of the deceased, told media the victim went to pay a visit to parent’s graves after performing Friday prayers where reportedly the assailants opened fire on him that resulted in his death.

We have no enmity with anyone, said the brother, adding that the family was set to go somewhere for the betrothal of Rafiq.

Contrary to social media propaganda against my brother, he added, Rafiq did not sell gutka but was a fruits supplier instead.

Another killing in the same event in Chakra Goth was of one Ismael, who happened to be Rafiq’s friend.

Ismael’s father said the deceased worked in a factory and handled house expenses.

He went to pray Friday prayers but soon after he left, we heard the news of firing that left him dead, the bereaved father mourned.

The families demanded government for justice in the cold-blooded killings.

