Two Kashmiri sisters arrested by Indian army for accidentally crossing LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Two sisters from Azad Kashmir were detained by Indian troops on Sunday after they inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in AJK’s Poonch district.

According to the Foreign Office statement, two sisters Sana Zubair and Laiba Zubair – both belonging to Abbaspur Jura village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have mistakenly entered the Indian occupied territory and were taken into custody by the IOK police.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that efforts are being made for their early repatriation. The spokesperson hoped that the two Kashmiri sisters will return to Azad Kashmir tomorrow.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had handed over to Indian officials one of their citizens, who accidentally crossed the Line of Control.

