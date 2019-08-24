Two killed in attack over security check post in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two people were killed as unidentified gunmen opened fire on a security check post in Daraznida Moore of Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the police met an encounter with the armed men in the area, which resulted in death of two persons and bullet injuries to two other.

The police personnel stationed at the post returned the fire, forcing the attackers to flee. Security men remained unhurt during the attack.

The wounded and injured were shifted to a nearby DI Khan hospital, police said.

Earlier on July 21, at least nine people including four policemen were killed and scores of others were injured in shooting and blast attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

A suicide blast at District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan also injured 15 people.

At least two policemen were martyred when armed terrorists opened fire at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to reports, the incident took place at Kotla Syedan police post in DIK district.

A bomb device exploded at the gate of District Headquarters Hospital DIK when the dead bodies of the deceased policemen were being transferred to the medical facility.

Overall nine people including four policemen were killed in twin terror strike.

