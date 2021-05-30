Two killed by gunshots as adults embroiled in kids’ scuffle

FAISALABAD: At least two people have died as a result of gunfire on Sunday after two groups of men came face to face in what was originally a fight amongst kids in the Rehmatabad area, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the police report, two rival groups jumped into a kids’ fight and one of them opened fire killing at least two on the spot.

The bodies have been shifted to Allied hospital in the locality while the suspects have fled the scene, police said.

A case has been booked in on the crime and casualties and police said teams are looking out for the arrest of those involved.

Separately today from the same province, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist in Gujranwala.

According to the details, the CTD officials, acting on a tip-off, conducted the raid at a house near Narowal Road and arrested the suspect named Shehzad.

Police recovered detonators, primacords and photos of various religious places from his possession. The CTD officials said that the suspect was planning to target a religious gathering in Narowal.

