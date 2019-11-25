Two killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two people were killed in a bomb blast targeting a vehicle in Tank area of Dera Ismail Khan on Monday, ARY News reported.

Police officials said that the bomb was planted on the road side and was detonated by remote control blew up the vehicle carrying a tribal elder, Malik Khan Gull and his son, killing both of them on the spot.

He said that police and rescue officials rushed to the scene after being informed and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The officials said that the motive behind the murder was yet to be known. The police have lodged a case against the unidentified suspects and and launched investigations into the incident.

Read More: At least five dead as bomb blast rocks KP’s Upper Dir

Earlier on August 18, at least five persons had lost their lives including a child and 14 received severe wounds following a massive bomb explosion rocked Upper Dir district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The incident took place in Gamadand area of Sheringal, an administrative unit known as Union Council, where at least five deaths were confirmed, whereas, the condition of four among injured persons declared critical.

Comments

comments