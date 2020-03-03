Two killed, one injured doing wheelie in Mian Channu 

MIAN CHANNU: At least two people were killed and another sustained serious injuries after their motorcycles hit each other while one-wheeling in Mian Channu, ARY News reported.

According to police, two of the three riders on two motorcycles were killed when their vehicles hit each other and crashed into a roadside barrier.

The riders were attempting stunts when they lost the control over their bikes and crashed, the police said and added that rescue officials, after being informed, shifted the injured to the hospital where doctors pronounced two of them as dead on arrival.

In September 2018, Police in Gujranwala had arrested a 55-year-old man for one-wheeling on his motorbike, after several of his videos went viral on the social media.

Anti-one wheeling squad incharge Zaheer had said a operation was conducted last Sunday night to arrest the man named Chan Elahi. He had been locked up at the Kotwali police station.

He had said that police had attempted to take him into custody fifteen days ago but he fled after leaving his motorbike behind. The elderly and bearded man had been spotted one-wheeling across Gujranwala.

