Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Two killed after minibus hits landmine near east Ukraine’s Donetsk

YELENOVKA: A minibus hit a landmine while crossing the border between Ukraine and the breakaway Donetsk region on Saturday, killing two civilians and injuring a third, local authorities and witnesses said.

The bus, carrying three people, hit the mine after swerving off road in the buffer zone between two border posts, a statement on the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic official website read.

The driver was killed along with one passenger. The other passenger, a 61-year-old man, was being treated in hospital. He told a Reuters journalist that the passenger who was killed was his mother.

Read More: Huge water pipe explosion damages cars, smashes windows in Ukraine

The incident occurred near the village of Yelenovka, outside Donetsk. The passengers were returning to the rebel-controlled region after collecting their pensions, the statement said.

Fighting broke out in 2014 between separatist forces in eastern Ukraine backed by Moscow and forces loyal to the pro-Western Ukrainian government in Kiev. Despite an internationally brokered ceasefire that ended major fighting in 2015, deadly flare-ups of fighting occur regularly.

The unresolved conflict will be an issue when Ukraine holds a presidential election in late March.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Venezuela breaks diplomatic relations with Colombia over aid, Maduro says

International

North Korea’s Kim begins long train trip to Vietnam for summit with Trump:…

International

Fresh arrests in ‘yellow vests’ protests as movement enters 15th week

International

98 die of toxic alcohol in India’s Assam state; 200 hospitalised


ARY NEWS URDU