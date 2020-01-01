Two killed as fiery plane crashes shortly after take off

KANSAS: At least two people, including pilot, were killed after a fiery plane crashed moment after take off on New Year’s eve in Kansas, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the small plane developed fault after taking off from the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe and struck the land before it broke into pieces.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the single-engine Mooney M20S was engulfed by a post-crash fire.

Addressing a press conference, Olathe Fire Capt. Mike Hall said aircraft had residual fuel leaking from one of the wings when first responders reached there and added that firefighters extinguished the blaze within20 minutes.

He maintained that what had actually caused it would be only known after an inquiry.

Read More: Small plane crashes into house, pilot killed

Earlier on December 30, a small plane had crashed into a house in Maryland, killing the pilot on the spot.

A spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services had said that the single-engine light aircraft had struck the home’s carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground.

The plane and the carport had caught fire after the accident, he had said and added that the blaze had been extinguished by fire fighters.

The identity of the pilot had not immediately known. The spokesperson had said that no one was present at the house when the plane crashed into it.

The accident had took place in the neighborhood of Lanham in the northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C., shortly before 3 p.m.

