Two killed in separate road accidents in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two persons were killed and another injured in separate road accidents in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

In the first incident, a motorcyclist was killed when a fast-moving water tanker hit him near Ancholi in Karachi’s central district. The witnesses said that the young man was killed instantly.

The incident sparked an outrage among the citizens. The angry mob thrashed the driver of the water tanker and tried to torch the vehicle. On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and rescued and arrested the driver. Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another road accident, a six-year-old girl died and a man injured when a dumper truck hit their motorcycle near Karsaz bridge. Police and rescue officials shifted the injured and the body to the hospital.

Earlier on September 17, three members of the same family had been killed in a hit-and-run accident involving a water tanker in Defence area of Karachi.

According to the detail, two brothers and their sister had been travelling on a motorbike when an unidentified speedy water tanker hit them near Akhtar Colony signal. Meanwhile, the truck driver had escaped from the scene with the vehicle.

