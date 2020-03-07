Two men trying to fly to Europe with forged travel documents held

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday apprehended two men for allegedly trying to travel abroad with forged travel documents at the Islamabad International Airport.

Knowledgeable sources relayed both flyers wanted to board a foreign airline’s AK-613 flight to fly to Europe via Dubai.

Azhar and Sanullah were stopped at an immigration counter at the airport after their travel documents turned out to be fake.

FIA took both passengers into custody and shifted them to its anti-human trafficking cell for further investigation.

Earlier, on January 28, five individuals were caught by the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) for trying to board a flight with fake and counterfeit passports and documents at the Islamabad airport.

According to details, the apprehended individuals were trying to fly out of Pakistan to Malaysia.

According to the spokesperson of the CAA, the individuals were trying to board the flight via regular paper visas while one of them, namely Shahid was willing to travel on a fake E-visa.

