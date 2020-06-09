Two month ban imposed for public on Hub canal by orders of Commissioner Karachi

Commissioner Karachi on Tuesday imposed a two month ban on Hub canal area where three died by drowning earlier in the week, ARY News reported.

A notification issued on the matter says that the ban will continue till the month of August.

Those found defying orders will be acted against in accordance with the law, states the notification.

Police officials have said that the security has been tightened further along the water reservoir since the tragedy.

Officials have also said that the area is in a vicinity where multiple police stations may claim it as their jurisdiction, all police stations in the proximity are now working together to ensure no one violates lockdown and shows up on site.

Hub Dam had an influx of visitors coming to the place to cool off and have a swim despite lockdown restrictions.

Families and individuals made their way to the place even after three individuals reportedly drowned and died while swimming.

Two of the dead were identified as Atif, a resident of Mujahid Colony while the other has been identified as Babar, a resident of ManghoPir, Sultanabad.

