Two more children die by measles in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: Two more children in Jacobabad district died due to the measles outbreak soaring the death toll by the disease to 46, ARY News reported Wednesday.

A child Khan Muhammad Shaikh died in a neighborhood of Thul city, while another child Aasiya Shar died at Haji Mehar Shar village in the district.

A large number of children have been infected with measles in the district but the health department has failed to take notice of the cases, relatives of the infected children lamented.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by the measles virus. Symptoms usually develop 10–12 days after exposure to an infected person and last 7–10 days.

According to experts, the respiratory disease is considered to be a highly virulent infection. Nearly 1 to 3 of every 1,000 children infected with measles are likely to die from respiratory and neurological complications.

Initial symptoms typically include fever, often above 40 °C (104 °F), cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes. Small white spots may form inside the mouth two or three days after the start of symptoms.

A red, flat rash which usually starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body begins three to five days after the start of symptoms.

Common complications include diarrhea, middle ear infection and pneumonia, which are major cause of deaths of children in measles.

Mothers who are immune to measles pass antibodies to their children while they are still in the womb, especially if the mother had acquired immunity through infection rather than vaccination.

