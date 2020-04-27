Two more coronavirus patients die at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Two more coronavirus patients lost their lives on Monday at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad, bringing the death toll to 9 in the hospital thus so far, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science focal person Dr Naseem Akhtar, an 89-year-old male patient and 65-years-old female patient were pronounced dead at the PIMS hospital.

Both were suffering from coronavirus and had other diseases also.

A 65-year-old woman was admitted to PIMS on April 19 where she received treatment for eight days. She was a resident of Rawalpindi.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 13,328 after 605 new cases were reported during last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, 3029 patients have recovered their health in the country so far, while 10018 are still under treatment.

Of the total confirmed cases, Punjab has reported 5,446, Sindh 4,615, 1,864 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 781 in Balochistan, 318 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 245 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 59 have been reported in Azad Kashmir.

With the 12 more deaths in the country during last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus deaths in Pakistan stands at 281, said NCOC.

Overall 150756 tests have bee conducted in the country to detect the deadly virus.

