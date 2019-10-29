Two more die of dengue fever in Karachi

KARACHI: Two more women die of dengue fever in Karachi, taking the death toll to 23 this year, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, two women were under treatment in private hospitals of Karachi and lost the battle against dengue during treatment.

Meanwhile, 247 new cases of dengue fever have been reported in the last 24 hours in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Read More: More 310 dengue cases reported in Sindh: health officials

According to Dengue Surveillance Cell (DSC), 222 new dengue cases were reported in Karachi today, while 22 from other cities of Sindh province.

In Sindh overall count of the dengue patients has reached to 8707, while the dengue cases tolls have soared to 8181 in Karachi, health officials said in the latest report.

The report further said that at least 5137 dengue cases have been reported in Karachi during the ongoing month (October).

The health authorities on Monday confirmed that as many as 82 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever had been detected during the last 24 hours across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

According to conservative estimates, the number of patients across the country has crossed 30,000 count.

Dr Zafar Mirza had said that no interruption will be allowed in dengue planning, adding that a major project has been launched to check the virus in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other parts of the country.

Comments

comments