Two more succumb to coronavirus in Sindh: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that 13 new coronavirus cases and two associated deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Sindh, increasing the total number of deaths in the province to 2425, ARY News reported.

CM Murad, in a daily statement on coronavirus situation, said that 9,384 tests were conducted in Sindh in the past 24 hours and 13 found to be positive.

The tally of infections in the province has soared to 130,807, the chief minister added.

Murad Ali Shah said that overall 10,55,50 samples have been tested and 130,807 found to be positive. Moreover, 55 more patients recuperated from the disease in the province during past 24 hours, he added.

He said overall 126,268 Covid-19 patients have recovered across the province thus far while 2,114 are under treatment and 140 have been in precarious condition, while 15 have been put on a ventilator.

The country reported 394 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 298,903.

As per the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), three patients lost their lives to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. The number of total fatalities has reached to 6,542.

As many as 286,016 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country with active cases going down to 6,542. 20,980 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, out of which 394 turned out to be positive.

