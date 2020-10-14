Two more youth martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Shopian district of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation in Chakura area of the district.

In their separate statements in Srinagar, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Muhammad Yousuf Naqash expressed concern over surge in Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, in her first audio clip posted on Twitter after her release yesterday said people of a territory cannot forget robbery and insult committed by Modi regime on them in August, last year.

On Oct 10, Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Earlier in the day, PM Imran said Pakistan will continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a series of tweets today (Wednesday), he commended the role of the foreign office and Pakistan’s missions abroad for another diplomatic achievement, enhancing Pakistan’s profile and recognition on the international stage.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that “he was pleased” at the re-election of Pakistan to UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for another three-year term.

