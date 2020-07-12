Two more youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Baramulla district today taking the tally to four within 24 hours in the territory.

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation at Rebban in Sopore area of the district.

On Saturday, Indian troops martyred two youth during a military operation in Handwara area of in Kupwara district.

Earlier on July 7, at least two Indian soldiers, deployed in Occupied Kashmir, committed suicide and an officer was killed by his colleague in two different areas of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man committed suicide after killing his colleague ASI Sandeep Kuma in Kulgam district.

“Constable Hemant lost the cool and fired with his INSAS rifle on the ASI killing him on the spot and in the meantime he shot himself. Both were dead at the spot”, a police officer said.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said that investigation had been launched to ascertain the reasons.

