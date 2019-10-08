Two more youth martyred by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The martyred youth has been identified as Ufaid Farooq Lone and Abbas Ahmad Butt. The Indian troops martyred two Kashmiris during a cordon and search operation in the Awantipora area of the district.

Violent military operations are going on in Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and other areas of the territory for the past 12 days.

Meanwhile, life remains badly hit in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region on the 65th day, today, with reports of night raids, arrests of young boys and multiple deaths amid the ongoing military clampdown coupled with a communications blackout. The people in the territory are facing shortages of essential commodities as main markets continue to remain shut and public transport off the roads.

All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against the repeal of the special status of the territory by India, as per Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

