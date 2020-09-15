Two newborns kidnapped in Kasur in 24 hours

KASUR: At least two newborn babies have been kidnapped in separate incidents during the past 24 hours in Kasur district, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the two newborns were abducted during a short span of 24 hours in Chunian are of Kasur district.

Confirming the incidents, the police said that they received two separate complaints about kidnapping of newborns today.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Chunian formed a special team to recover the abducted newborns.

Read More: Woman kidnaps newborn from Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital, grandfather dies in shock

Earlier on August 21, a shrewd burqa-clad woman had kidnapped new born baby from Allied Hospital Faisalabad and fled away easily.

As per details, Nosheen, resident of Faisalabad’s Nisar Colony had given birth to a baby girl two days ago, but the happiness of the family did not last long. An unknown burqa-clad woman had reached the mother’s room to congratulate the family and asked to handover the baby girl to her for vaccination.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the woman could be seen fleeing from the hospital with the infant.

