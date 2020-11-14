Two NICVD doctors contract COVID-19, operations suspended

KARACHI: At least two doctors and a patient have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Hospital sources confirmed that two doctors and a patient had tested positive for the COVID-19. The patient has been shifted to a separate room while the doctors have quarantined themselves at homes, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the NICVD administration, as a precautionary measure, suspended all the scheduled surgeries at the hospital till further orders.

Read More: 71 doctors, nurses contract coronavirus at PIMS in last 30 days: sources

Earlier on October 26 as many as 71 healthcare staff working at PIMS hospital Islamabad had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in 30 days.

Sources privy to the development had said, 54 doctors, 10 nurses and seven non-medical staff of PIMS had contracted coronavirus.

The doctors and the staff working in Cardiac centre, Dylasis centre, Urology, Surgical Healthcare workers, Emergency, Blood bank and Medical wards had been infected with the virus.

