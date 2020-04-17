KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Friday arrested two notorious terrorists in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the terrorists were arrested after acting on a tip-off in the port city.

The arrested named Samiullah alias Arshad and Muhammad Jaffar alias Barkat were wanted in several cases of attacks over the armed forces of Pakistan including, Army, Navy, Rangers and the Police personnel, said the Rangers spokesperson.

The rounded up terrorists were also involved in ethnic target killing. The Sindh Rangers spokesperson said Samiullah and Arshad carried out several law breaking activities with Abdullah Danish, Naeem alias Master, Asim Kapri and Ishaq Boby.

According to the parliamilitary forces spokesperson, the Samiullah and Arshad are named in the list of wanted hardcore terrorists.

The law enforcing agencies also recovered weapons, ammunition after the information from the arrested outlaws.

Read more: CTD guns down two alleged terrorists in KP’s Tank

Last month, Police forces had claimed a major achievement by arresting ‘head of terror wing’ of Indian prime intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Shahid Ilyas alias ‘Muttahida’ and two accomplices in Karachi.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon had said in a press conference today that the arrested person identified as Shahid alias Muttahida is the head of RAW’s terror wing.

Comments

comments