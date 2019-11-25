Two Pak Army major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army major generals were elevated to the rank of lieutenant general on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Those promoted include Major General Ali Amir Awan and Major General Muhammad Saeed.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed the Chief of General Staff while Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj as Director General (DG) Strategic Plans Division Force (SPD).

Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir has been appointed Adjutant General and Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood as Commander Mangla Corps. Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood appointed Commander Peshawar Corps.

Earlier, on Sept 11, four major generals of the Pakistan Army were elevated to the rank of lieutenant-general.

Those promoted included Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Prior to that, four major generals were promoted to the lieutenant general rank, the military’s media wing had said.

Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Major General Nauman Mahmood, Major General Azhar Abbas and Major General Faiz Hameed were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, an ISPR statement had said.

