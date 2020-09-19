Two Pak Army soldiers martyred during operation in Miranshah: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Spilga area of Miranshah, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Security forces conducted an IBO on credible information about the presence of terrorists in Spilga area of Miranshah. During sanitisation of area, fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces,” the statement reads.

Two soldiers were martyred in the exchange of fire, the ISPR said. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Rashid and Havaldar Tajbar Ali.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and started clearance operation.

Earlier today, four terrorists have been killed in the exchange of fire with security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Awaran district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said that the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in central Makran. The security forces destroyed many hideouts of the terrorists besides recovering a large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment.

