Two Pak Navy ships arrive at South African port on diplomatic mission

Two ships of Pakistan Navy arrived at the South African port in Simons’ Town on the country’s naval diplomatic mission.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, the mission commander held important meetings with South African officials and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of maritime cooperation.

He also apprised the South African authorities about Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and its disputed status as per UN resolutions.

South African authorities praised Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and the role of the Pakistan Navy for maritime security in the region.

Pakistan Navy had last Sunday said to have organised medical camps in Lagos, the most populous city in Nigeria, as a good gesture and provided medical treatment and medicines to thousands of patients.

According to the spokesperson, the people of Nigeria thanked the Pakistan Navy for organising medical camp.

Pakistan Navy’s ships MOAWIN and ASLAT were given warm welcome on arrival at the port, he added.

The mission commander also held meetings with Nigerian officials and discussed issues of mutual interest and the promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation.

