Two-party culture in Pakistan politics has now ended: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, on Friday said the two-party culture in Pakistan politics has ended, as people were embroiled in the years-old system forced upon them, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the past rulers in the last 10 years ruined Pakistan’s economy. The information minister said Imran Khan brought to an end the politics of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. “The two leaders have no space left anymore.”

“The past rulers enjoyed in the country in the same manner as dacoits do after committing robberies,” he stated.

Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan sensitized the people of Pakistan.

Regarding plights faced by the people, he said the government was currently not in a position to provide relief to the middle-class segment of the society.

Chaudhry acknowledged that middle class was facing problems at the moment, but at the same time, said the government didn’t have money to offer them relief.

“We have started an accountability process at first,” he said.

He informed that the third portion of Pakistan’s Rs 5.547 trillion income was going to the interest rates. Chaudhry claimed that the PML-N government mortgaged national assets to acquire loans.

Slamming the previous government, Chaudhry said Shehbaz Sharif used to travel in a cavalcade of 15 cars.

He said it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that identified the problems faced by youth and the middle class.

“The movement by Bhutto and Imran Khan played an important role in the country’s politics”, he remarked.

“Our movement was focused to rid the country of lawlessness and promote the culture of merit,” said the information minister.

