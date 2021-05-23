Two passenger planes collide at Chicago airport, no one injured

CHICAGO: In a shocking incident, two passenger planes of Southwest Airlines made contact on the ground at Chicago Midway International Airport on Friday. However, the authorities said that no one was injured in the accident.

According to the details, Two Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft collided with each other at the airport yesterday afternoon.

A 737 performing Flight-654 was getting ready to head out to Birmingham, Alabama, on Taxiway Y, with 144 passengers on board. However, at approximately 12:40, its wingtip had struck the horizontal stabilizer on the tail of one of its siblings, which was conducting Flight-751.

FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro shared that the aircraft performing Flight 751 had just arrived from Washington DC. 79 passengers were on board this plane, the Chicago Tribune reported.

There are no reports of any injuries to any passengers on the two jets. Nonetheless, the FAA is currently investigating what happened. Both narrowbodies were sent for inspections due to the contact.

Two Southwest Airlines B738 (N8686A, on flt #WN654 to KBHM) and B737 (N289CT on flt #WN751 from KIAD) collided while taxiing at taxiway “Yankee” at Chicago-Midway Airport (KMDW) resulting in minor wingtip damage. No one was hurt. @nemoore91 https://t.co/R0mGOySoQ7 pic.twitter.com/jTkaYDBQsq — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) May 22, 2021

A spokesperson for the airline shared the passengers heading to Birmingham were accommodated swiftly, and they were able to be transferred with their baggage on another plane to get to their destination.

“At approximately 12:40pm CDT on Friday, May 21, the aircraft operating Southwest Flight 654 preparing to depart Chicago Midway to Birmingham was pushing back from a gate when its wingtip contacted the horizontal stabilizer of another Southwest aircraft sitting stationary at a neighboring gate. All passengers were deplaned and there are no reported injuries onboard either flight.” Southwest Airlines said.

Southwest added that the safety of its employees and passengers is its greatest priority. Subsequently, the company apologizes for any inconvenience.

