OKARA: Two people were killed when an under-construction building collapsed in the Mohammad Ali Jinnah Road area of Okara on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said thus far, two bodies have been retrieved from under the debris and shifted to a hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nadeem Afzal and the SHO of the relevant police station are at the scene along with a contingent of police personnel.

A rescue operation is underway amid fears that there may other people trapped under the debris.

A four-storey building located at Sukkur’s Hussaini road had collapsed earlier this month, killing at least nine people and inuring many others.

the building was 15-years-old and four brothers’ families were living in the four-storey building.

Prior to that, a six-floor dilapidated building had collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line in Karachi.

No casualties were reported as residents were evacuated from the decrepit structure before the collapse.

