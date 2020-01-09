KARACHI: Two people got injured in what police described as a gas explosion at a Karachi restaurant on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials relayed the gas explosion occurred at the eatery located near Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Initial reports said the blast took place after a gas cylinder exploded. However, local police citing their preliminary investigation contradicted the reports saying it was caused by leakage of gas.

The police said the gas leak coupled with buildup of gas pressure inside the pipeline triggered the blast.

Read More: One killed, six wounded in Lahore cylinder blast

Earlier, on Jan 8, a cylinder blast in a residential area in Multan had resulted in injuries and damage to infrastructure.

Four people had reportedly suffered serious to medium degree burns and were rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

The cylinder blast took place in a residential area, it is being speculated that the cylinder was kept in the house for means of cooking.

Read More: Cylinder blast outside PHC injures three including a policeman

Comments

comments