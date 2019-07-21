Two picnickers drown at Karachi’s Turtle Beach

KARACHI: The rescuers retrieved a youth alive and dead bodies of two picnickers from the sea drowned at Turtle Beach, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue officials a group of youth residing in Saeedabad area of Baldia Town were arrived at Turtle Beach for picnic.

Three of the merrymaking group were swept away by the waves from the beach.

A team of the Edhi Foundation’s marine services in a rescue operation pulled out one of the drowning youth in an unconscious condition.

Two dead bodies of the drowned youth were also retrieved from the water. The bodies were transferred to a local hospital, officials said.

Karachi having a long coastline stretching from Cape Monze in the west to Port Qasim in the east. It is about 70 kilometres in length and has a number of beaches including Paradise Point, Hawke’s Bay, Turtle Beach, Sandspit, French Beach, Sunehra Beach, Mubarak village and Sea View.

Incidents of drowning repeatedly reported at Karachi owing to poor safety measures. Among several other factors, what makes Karachi’s beaches so dangerous is said to be their undeveloped topography.

