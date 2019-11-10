Two policemen among five killed in Rajanpur gun attack

RAJANPUR: At least five people, two policemen among them, were killed in a gun attack in Rajanpur district of Punjab on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, the firing incident took place in the Roojhan area where unidentified armed men sprayed a police van with bullets.

The police van was on a routine patrol when it came under the attack, as a result of which the policemen who were present inside the vehicle were killed on the spot while three passersby also caught in the firing, losing their lives.

A strong contingent of the police personnel reached the crime scene and cordoned it off, launching a hunt for the culprits in the area.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility for an autopsy whereas a team of investigators collected evidence from the spot.

Comments

comments