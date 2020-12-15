Two soldiers martyred in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two personnel of the Pakistan Army were martyred on Tuesday after a heavy exchange of fire with the Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control which was responded by Pakistani troops in a befitting manner.

During intense exchange of fire two soldiers, Naik Shahjahan, age 35 years and Sepoy Hameed, age 21 years, while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom, added the ISPR.

The army’s media wing said that heavy losses were reported on the Indian side, including human and infrastructural losses.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian forces have continuously violated the ceasefire agreement at the Line of Control and martyred Pakistan Army personnel and civilians during their unprovoked firing at the border.

On Dec 10, two personnel of the Pakistan Army had been martyred after a heavy exchange of fire with the Indian forces.

According to a message posted on the official Twitter account of the DG ISPR, Indian troops initiated ceasefire violations in the Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) which was responded by Pakistani troops in a befitting manner.

Two Pakistan Army personnel laid down their lives during the exchange of fire. The ISPR identified the two martyred personnel as Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof.

