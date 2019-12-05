Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: At least two soldiers received martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted on a terrorist hideout in the Boya area of North Waziristan on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted a search operation on the reports about the presence of terrorists in the hideout in Charkhail village of Boya.

During the combat, two soldiers, Havaldar Shar Zaman and Sepoy muhammad Jawad, embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were also killed, said ISPR.

Earlier on May 1,three Pakistan Army soldiers had been martyred and seven wounded following a cross-border attack carried out by a group of terrorists in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

A group of 60-70 terrorists had carried out an attack on the team of Pakistan Army soldiers busy in border fencing near Alora spot in the North Waziristan.

Pakistan Army had made an immediate response and repulsed the terrorists in retaliation which killed many of the terrorists, ISPR had said.

