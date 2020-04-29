Two sub-committees formed in Sindh to reopen industries

KARACHI: The Sindh home department has established two sub-committee for phase-wise reopening industries amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The sub-committees will forward recommendations to the higher authorities after receiving applications from the industries seeking resumption of operations.

Secretary Industries and Commerce will supervise one of the newly constituted sub-committee and second will be headed by Secretary Labour and Human Resources.

Earlier on Tuesday, the home department had permitted 65 more export units to continue operations amid coronavirus lockdown.

According to the provincial home department, different industrial units including leather, towel manufacturers and textile were granted permission to resume operations.

The permission was granted after verification export orders while the units will ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), stated the home department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had granted permission to 153 more industries to resume operations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, taking a total of 373 industries to function in the province till last Monday.

