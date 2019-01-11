KARACHI: Two suspects who injured and mugged two Chinese citizens in Karachi last night have been arrested on Friday.

DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said the same private security guards who were performing duty with the Chinese guys robbed them of Rs3 million and fled from the scene.

Sharjeel Kharal said the culprits were arrested from Jamshoro toll plaza.

He said the security guards had injured the Chinese citizens by stabbing with a dagger.

The DIG South said the incident had raised concern over irregularities in hiring process in private security companies. “Security companies have flawed process of hiring. They will be bound to resolve these issues,” he said adding that the relevant security companies would be interrogated for the incident.

He said the incident had sent a wrong impression to the foreign guests.

Sharjeel relayed that the laws regarding security guards were made by the home department.

Earlier while speaking about the Chinese consulate attack, Karachi police chief Ameer Sheikh in a presser on Friday announced that the law enforcement agency had apprehended a number of suspects for their involvement in the November 23 attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi and investigation revealed that the attack was sponsored by India.

The Karachi police chief told media that the three terrorists who stormed the embassy stayed in a house in the city’s Baldia Town area along with their four facilitators, all of whom have been arrested.

“Arms and ammunition were brought through train and kept in the same house in Baldia Town where the terrorists stayed with their facilitators and came from on the day of the attack,” Ameer Sheikh told media.

