Two terrorists gunned down in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two suspected terrorists were killed during an encounter with the security forces in tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was conducted on a house situated Raghzai area of Tank district during which two suspected terrorists were killed, said police.

The police officials claimed to have recovered arms, ammunition, explosive material and other equipment from their possession.

The terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces, bomb blasts and other heinous crimes, the police officials added. Rescue officials, after being informed, shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Last year on December 10, at least three policemen including a station house officer (SHO) had received severe wounds in a grenade attack of their patrolling van in Tank district.

A terrorist had hurled a grenade on a police van of Gomal police station which had injured three policemen. The wounded officer was identified as a station house officer (SHO) Inayat.

The police officials had told media that the terrorist, equipped with explosive material as well, had been killed in immediate response firing by the security persons.

