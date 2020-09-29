Two terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday killed at least two terrorists during an encounter in Kech district of Balochistan, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security conducted and an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideout in Mazaband mountains in Kech. At least two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces.

ISPR said that these terrorists were involved in killings of civilians, extortion and attacks on the security forces.

A large cache of arms and communication equipment have also been recovered from their hideout, said the military’s media wing.

Read More:Security forces kill BLA terrorist in Balochistan; seize arms and landmines: ISPR

Earlier on July 26, security forces had foiled a major terrorism bid by killing a key terrorist of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) near Turbat.

The media wing of the military troops had said in a statement that the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Buleda tehsil near Turbat.

A key terrorist of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had been killed in the IBO. The security forces had also recovered arms, hand grenades, communication equipment and locally-made landmines from his possession.

Read More

Comments

comments