Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists belonging to the Aleem Khan Khushhali group were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan on Monday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted a raid at a house in Mir Ali on the information about the presence of suspected terrorists in the house. As the security forces cordoned off the house, the terrorist opened fire on the security personnel. During an exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, said ISPR.

The military’s media wing said that the terrorists were involved in the killing of Malik Raees, resident of Mir Ali on the 18th of October.

“These terrorists were also involved in many terrorist activities and were wanted by police,” ISPR added.

Earlier on October 4, two wanted terrorists had been killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

According to the spokesperson of the military media wing, the intelligence-based operation (IBO) had been conducted in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

